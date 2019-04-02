Oilers' Connor McDavid: Matches career high for goals
McDavid scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
McDavid has scored a goal in five of his last six games, adding four helpers in that span. The superstar center has 41 goals, matching his career high from last year, and 115 points in 75 contests this season. With the Oilers out of contention for a playoff spot, it's no guarantee McDavid gets a chance to set a new personal best in goals, but it's still highly likely.
