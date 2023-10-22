McDavid suffered an upper-body injury Saturday versus the Jets and is expected to miss 1-2 weeks.

McDavid's injury currently doesn't sound too severe, but he will miss some time. Fantasy managers should reasonably expect him to be out for the next three games versus the Wild, Rangers and Flames at a minimum. The Oilers will likely bring Adam Erne back into the lineup, while Warren Foegele and Mattias Janmark could see extra minutes in the middle six.