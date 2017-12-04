McDavid did not attend Monday's practice due to illness, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Considering the Oilers are off until Wednesday, fantasy owners can probably relax regarding McDavid's status for the matchup with the Flyers. In the event the Richmond Hill, Ontario native is not available versus Philadelphia, Leon Draisaitl or Ryan Nugent-Hopkins could get a shot at the top-line center role.