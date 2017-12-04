Oilers' Connor McDavid: Missing from practice
McDavid did not attend Monday's practice due to illness, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Considering the Oilers are off until Wednesday, fantasy owners can probably relax regarding McDavid's status for the matchup with the Flyers. In the event the Richmond Hill, Ontario native is not available versus Philadelphia, Leon Draisaitl or Ryan Nugent-Hopkins could get a shot at the top-line center role.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Ends five-game scoring skid•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Collects two assists Sunday•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Bags pair of helpers Wednesday•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Fighting through illness•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Pads point totals again•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Collects three points against Vegas•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...