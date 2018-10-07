Oilers' Connor McDavid: Multi-point game but no win
McDavid tallied two assists in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.
Ho hum, another multi-point game. But McDavid would have preferred the win to the points. He'll win the Art Ross and carry your fantasy team far. But it likely won't be enough to carry the Oil to the postseason.
