McDavid scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist and three hits in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Flames.

McDavid's first period tally gave the Oilers a 2-1 lead. He also assisted on Jesse Puljujarvi's third-period equalizer, but the Flames' offense outpaced the Oilers over the final 20 minutes. Remarkably, McDavid has points in nine straight games, and multiple points in his last seven. During his point streak, he's amassed six tallies and 15 helpers. The superstar center has 26 points, 48 shots and 16 hits through 13 contests overall, and he's on a magnificent scoring run.