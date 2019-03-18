Oilers' Connor McDavid: Multi-point streak extends again

McDavid provided two assists, one on the power play, in a 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights on Sunday.

McDavid had a hand in goals by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl in the contest. The 22-year-old superstar is up to 105 points in 68 games this season, and if it weren't for Nikita Kucherov posting 117 points so far, McDavid would likely have a better chance at the Art Ross and Hart at the season's end.