Oilers' Connor McDavid: Multi-point streak extends again
McDavid provided two assists, one on the power play, in a 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights on Sunday.
McDavid had a hand in goals by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl in the contest. The 22-year-old superstar is up to 105 points in 68 games this season, and if it weren't for Nikita Kucherov posting 117 points so far, McDavid would likely have a better chance at the Art Ross and Hart at the season's end.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Seventh straight multi-point outing•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: White-hot run extends to six games•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Multiple points in last five games•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Keeps momentum rolling•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Point streak hits seven•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Riding six-game point streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...