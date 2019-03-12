Oilers' Connor McDavid: Multiple points in last five games
McDavid scored a power-play goal and assisted on the game-winner in overtime in Monday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.
McDavid has a nine-game point streak going, with three goals and 16 helpers in that span. For the season, the superstar center has 34 goals and 64 assists in 65 games as he closes in on a third straight 100-point campaign. He added five shots Monday to rise his season total to 207.
