McDavid logged an assist, three hits and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sharks.

McDavid has four goals and 12 helpers over 10 games in December, and he's been held off the scoresheet just once this month. The 26-year-old set up Zach Hyman on the Oilers' second goal of the game. McDavid is now in a three-way tie with Quinn Hughes and David Pastrnak for sixth in the NHL in points with 45. Considering his slow start to the year, McDavid's made good progress. He's at 12 goals, 33 helpers, 87 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-4 rating over 30 appearances.