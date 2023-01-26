McDavid logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

McDavid kept his point streak alive at 11 games when he set up a Zach Hyman tally in the second period. The streak has spanned all of January, with McDavid posting eight goals and nine helpers, including seven power-play points, in that span. The 26-year-old is up to 89 points (44 on the power play), 203 shots on net, 43 hits and a plus-1 rating through 49 appearances.