McDavid scored three goals and drew an assist during a 6-5 victory over the Blackhawks on Thursday.

McDavid, who collected his second three-goal game this season, enjoyed a rare productive game against the Blackhawks. In 14 previous encounters, the 2015 No. 1 overall draft pick compiled just three goals. He topped that mark during Thursday's game alone. One of his highlights came when McDavid used his speed through the neutral zone and lifted a shot over the shoulder of bewildered goalie Alex Stalock. McDavid, who added four shots, has recorded two four-point efforts in five games.