Oilers' Connor McDavid: Nets game-winner in home opener
McDavid scored the game-winning goal Wednesday in Edmonton's 3-2 win over the Canucks.
By his standards, it was a quiet night for McDavid, who continues to work his way back into game shape following an offseason of rehab and recovery from a knee injury. Despite any limitations he may be dealing with, No. 97 still found his way onto the scoresheet by scoring the deciding goal with just over five minutes remaining in the game. He'll look to keep it up Saturday when the Oilers host the Kings.
