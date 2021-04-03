McDavid scored a power-play goal on two shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Leon Draisaitl won a faceoff back to McDavid, who sniped the decisive goal at 7:01 of the third period. McDavid saw his 11-game point streak snapped in Tuesday's shutout loss to the Canadiens, but he didn't stay off the scoresheet for long. The superstar has 22 goals, 64 points, 141 shots on net and a plus-13 rating through 38 appearances.