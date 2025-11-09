McDavid scored a power-play goal on four shots, added two PIM and went minus-3 in Saturday's 9-1 loss to the Avalanche.

If this was a measuring-stick game for McDavid and the Oilers, they came up vastly short of Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche. McDavid's goal prevented a shutout and gave him two goals and six helpers over his last four games, but that won't satisfy him amid the Oilers' three-game losing streak. For the season, the 28-year-old superstar has five goals, 22 points, 45 shots on net and a minus-3 rating over 16 appearances.