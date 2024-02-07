McDavid scored a shorthanded goal on eight shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

McDavid opened the scoring early, scoring just 4:35 into the game on a 2-on-0 rush. He's tallied five goals and added four assists over his last four games, but his goal Tuesday was all Edmonton could get past Adin Hill. McDavid is up to 21 tallies, 68 points, 152 shots on net, 61 hits and a plus-16 rating through 44 appearances. He's earned 25 power-play points, and his marker Tuesday was his first shorthanded point in 2023-24 after he had seven of them last year.