Oilers' Connor McDavid: Nets overtime winner against Colorado
McDavid scored the overtime winner and had an assist Thursday against Colorado.
McDavid was flying in the victory and was credited with eight shots on goal. The 21-year-old phenom is now up 27 goals and 71 points through 60 games. Don't let the Oilers missing the playoffs take away from the fact McDavid and linemate Leon Draisaitl remain one of the deadliest duos in the league.
