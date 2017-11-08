Oilers' Connor McDavid: Nets overtime winner Tuesday
McDavid scored the overtime winner on his second shot in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over the Islanders.
McDavid potted a slick pass from Leon Draisaitl to earn his team two points just 38 seconds into the extra session. His 17 points in 14 games have McDavid on pace to hit exactly 100 for the second consecutive season.
