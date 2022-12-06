McDavid scored a short-handed goal during Monday's 3-2 loss to the visiting Capitals.

The NHL's reigning First Star of the Week, McDavid intercepted a saucer pass from John Carlson and scored on a second-period, short-handed breakaway, extending his point streak to six games. The 2015 No. 1 overall draft pick has also collected a goal in five straight games. McDavid, who received more ice time than all six of the Oilers' defensemen, amassed 23:27 Monday.