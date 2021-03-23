McDavid and the Oilers won't play until Saturday's matchup against the Maple Leafs following news that the Canadiens' next three games were postponed due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, per NHL Public Relations.

The Oilers will return to the ice with nearly a full week of rest under their belt, as their last game was Saturday's win over the Jets. McDavid is currently on a nine-game, 20-point streak, and he leads the league with 60 points through 34 appearances.