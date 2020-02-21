Oilers' Connor McDavid: No-go Friday

As expected, McDavid (quadriceps) won't play Friday against the Wild, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Although he won't be available against Minnesota, McDavid will practice with the team Saturday and make the trip for Sunday's clash with the Kings, so he may only be forced to miss one more contest with his quad injury. Check back for another update on the 23-year-old superstar's status ahead of puck drop against L.A.