McDavid registered three assists (one on the power play) and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

McDavid has opened November with 10 points over four contests. The 29-year-old superstar just isn't slowing down on offense as he sets a blistering pace that will make it hard for anyone in the league to catch up to. He's on an 18-game point streak, earning 10 goals, 37 helpers (19 on the power play), 49 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-22 rating. McDavid isn't on a career-best goal pace, but he is more than making up for it with assists.