McDavid recorded a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

McDavid helped out on Leon Draisaitl's go-ahead goal late in the third period. With a goal and three assists over the last four games, McDavid has still been a key part of the Oilers' offense even as the team has sputtered a bit. The 25-year-old is up to 16 goals, 20 assists, 82 shots on net, 24 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 21 contests. Half of his points (18) have come on the power play.