McDavid recorded a power-play assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

McDavid's point streak was on the line late in the third period, but he kept it going with a secondary helper on a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tally. During the 13-game streak, McDavid has racked up nine tallies, 12 helpers and 10 power-play points, and it's not even his longest run of the season. The 26-year-old has 93 points (47 on the power play), 212 shots on net, 46 hits, 30 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 51 outings this season.