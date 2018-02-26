Oilers' Connor McDavid: Notches three assists in victory

McDavid had three assists and scored the deciding goal in the shootout Sunday against Anaheim.

McDavid was electric once again for Edmonton, helping lead the team to a third straight victory. The young phenom is finishing the season strong, having racked up eight points (four goals) in his last five games. The Oilers will likely miss the playoffs, but McDavid's 74 points through 62 games make him one of the best fantasy players in the game.