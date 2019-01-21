Oilers' Connor McDavid: Notches two assists in home loss

McDavid was a minus-3 in Sunday's 7-4 loss to Carolina but did tally a pair of helpers in defeat.

McDavid's first assist came on Edmonton's opening goal late in the first period to make it a 3-1 game, cutting the deficit to two after a horrific start. His second -- another primary helper -- came on Leon Draisaitl's power-play marker midway through the third that made it a 6-4 game in favor of the Hurricanes. Edmonton would get no closer, meanwhile, McDavid is now up to 74 points on the season, 23 of those coming with the man advantage.