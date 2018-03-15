Oilers' Connor McDavid: Notches two more points

McDavid had two assists in a 4-3 loss to the Sharks on Wednesday.

Ho hum, another two points for McDavid. The first-overall pick of 2015 now has 86 points in 70 games. That includes 15 points in his last 10 contests, although nobody should be surprised when McDavid has a hot streak. It's the times when he goes cold that are worth noting due to their rarity.