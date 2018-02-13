Oilers' Connor McDavid: Notches two points in loss to Cats
McDavid recorded a goal and an assist during Monday's 7-5 loss to Florida.
McDavid now has nine goals, 12 assists and six multi-point showings through his past 15 games to pull within five points of Nikita Kucherov in the scoring race. It's business as usual for No. 97, and there's no reason to suspect McDavid will slow down anytime soon.
