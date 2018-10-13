Oilers' Connor McDavid: Notches winner on power play against Rangers

McDavid scored the game-winner on the power play, adding an even-strength assist, in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

He also chipped in two shots and a blocked shot. McDavid is off to a typically quick start to the campaign with two goals and five points in three games, as he looks to top the century mark for the third straight season.

