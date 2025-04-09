McDavid (lower body) is expected to play Wednesday versus the Blues despite prior reports suggesting he would not suit up, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

McDavid is poised to end an eight-game absence due to the injury. His return would be a welcome sight for an Oilers team that has watched injuries pile up at forward, which had them staring down the prospect of facing the Blues with just 11 forwards and six defensemen available. Assuming McDavid can play, he'll look to pick up where he left off -- he recorded a 13-game point streak with four goals and 15 assists prior to his injury.