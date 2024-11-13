McDavid scored a goal on eight shots and distributed three assists in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

McDavid's best game of the season put him at 999 career points. He's looking like himself again with seven points and 12 shots on net over his last two contests. For the season, he's up to five goals, 12 helpers, four power-play points, 44 shots and a plus-5 rating over 13 appearances. McDavid could be the 99th player to reach 1,000 points in NHL history, and he'll go for that milestone beginning with Thursday's game against the Predators.