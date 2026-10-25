McDavid had two assists in a 7-2 loss to Toronto on Saturday.

The cream always rises to the top, and McDavid is significantly above all other NHLers this season. He now has a whopping 33 points (eight goals, 25 assists) in just 11 games. Yes, McDavid is on pace to be only the second NHLer to top the 200-point mark. And he's the only player who has ever been pace to break (and maybe shatter) Wayne Gretzky's all-time single-season point record (212; 1985-86). Yep, we said it. And no, it's not a jinx. Right now he's on pace for more than 250 points. Wow. McDavid's ascension into the all-time elite on hockey's Mt. Rushmore continues.