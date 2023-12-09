McDavid scored a goal on four shots, added a power-play assist and logged two hits in Friday's 4-3 win over the Wild.

McDavid's point streak is up to eight games, and six of those have been multi-point efforts. During the hot stretch, he has five tallies and 16 assists. The 26-year-old was a little off after returning from an upper-body injury in October, but he's found a groove and is back to playing at an MVP level. He's produced nine goals, 25 helpers, 15 power-play points, 62 shots on net, 32 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 22 appearances.