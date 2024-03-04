McDavid scored a goal on five shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.

McDavid set up Zach Hyman on the opening tally in the first period and then scored a goal of his own in the third. This extended McDavid's point streak to 11 games (two goals, 24 assists). The 27-year-old is up to 97 points, 191 shots on net, 91 hits and a plus-25 rating through 57 outings. He's not scoring like he has in previous years, but the superstar center has a realistic chance to reach 100 assists.