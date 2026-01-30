McDavid scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.

McDavid logged his third straight multi-point effort. He got the Oilers within a goal at 16:55 of the third period and then set up Zach Hyman for the game-winning tally in overtime. McDavid is up to 24 points over 14 outings in January, and he has a total of 34 goals, 60 assists, 205 shots, 23 hits and a plus-15 rating through 55 appearances this season.