Oilers' Connor McDavid: One of each in comeback win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDavid scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.
McDavid logged his third straight multi-point effort. He got the Oilers within a goal at 16:55 of the third period and then set up Zach Hyman for the game-winning tally in overtime. McDavid is up to 24 points over 14 outings in January, and he has a total of 34 goals, 60 assists, 205 shots, 23 hits and a plus-15 rating through 55 appearances this season.
