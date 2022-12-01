McDavid scored a goal on nine shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Blackhawks.

McDavid's goal early in the third period got him to the 40-point mark on the season, and he added a helper on what turned out to be a vital insurance tally from Leon Draisaitl. Over the last six contests, McDavid has three goals and six assists. His 41 points lead the NHL, and he's at 18 goals, one back of the Stars' Jason Robertson for the lead in that area.