McDavid scored a goal on seven shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

McDavid reached the 40-goal mark for the season when he opened the scoring 1:26 into the game. He also set up a Zach Hyman tally later in the first period. During McDavid's 10-game point streak, he's racked up eight goals and eight assists, and five of those contests have been multi-point efforts for the superstar. He's at a stunning 88 points with 200 shots on net, 41 hits and a plus-2 rating through 48 appearances this season.