McDavid scored a goal on six shots, dished an assist and added three hits in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Stars in Game 3.

McDavid was pulling the strings in the first period, banking a shot in off Zach Hyman for the opening goal before scoring one of his own. The Stars bounced back in the second, and McDavid had no further involvement in the scoring. The superstar center is up to four goals, 21 assists, 43 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-5 rating through 15 playoff outings. Two of his tallies have come in the Western Conference Finals.