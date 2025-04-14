McDavid provided two assists, four shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

McDavid has nine helpers over three games since returning from a lower-body injury. He assisted on goals by Connor Brown and Viktor Arvidsson, which opened and closed the scoring in this contest. McDavid's now at 99 points (26 goals, 73 helpers) with 195 shots on net and a plus-19 rating across 66 appearances. The Oilers' injury situation will likely force McDavid to stay in the lineup for the last two regular-season games, but that should give him plenty of time to secure the eighth 100-point campaign of his career.