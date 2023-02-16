McDavid dished a pair of assists, fired eight shots on goal and added two hits in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

McDavid saw a 15-game point streak end in Montreal on Sunday. He's only been held off the scoresheet in consecutive games once all year, Oct. 22 and 24, which were the Oilers' fifth and sixth contests of the campaign. The two-assist effort got him within a point of securing the sixth 100-point campaign in his career. The All-Star center has 42 goals, 57 helpers, 236 shots on net, 58 hits and a plus-5 rating through 55 outings.