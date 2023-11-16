McDavid scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

McDavid has bounced back from a three-game point drought with three points over his last two outings. The 26-year-old is operating at a point-per-game pace with four goals, nine assists, 40 shots on net, 21 hits and a minus-2 rating through 13 contests so far. While that's a little light compared to expectations, McDavid has plenty of time to get himself back among the league leaders in scoring.