Oilers' Connor McDavid: Opens season with hat trick
McDavid scored all three goals Wednesday in a 3-0 win over the Flames on Opening Night
McDavid wasted no time in defending his Art Ross trophy, depositing all three of the game's goals to the delight of the Oilers' faithful against their southern Alberta rival. Look for more of the same when Edmonton heads to Vancouver on Saturday.
