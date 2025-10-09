McDavid provided a pair of assists, including one on the power play, and five shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.

While we won't get to enjoy contract-year McDavid after he signed a two-year deal Monday, his regular level of production is still quite exciting. He helped out on first-period tallies by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Andrew Mangiapane to open his account for 2025-26. McDavid has logged at least 100 points in eight of the last nine seasons, and that's the bare-minimum expectation for him as long as he can stay relatively healthy. He could be more productive this year if he's able to increase his shot volume -- he averaged just 2.9 shots per game in the 2024-25 regular season, his lowest mark since his rookie year.