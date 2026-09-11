McDavid said Wednesday that he's healthy and refreshed ahead of training camp, Derek Van Diest of NHL.com reports.

McDavid appeared in all 82 regular-season games last year for the first time since the 2022-23 campaign, and he generated 48 goals, 90 assists, 44 PIM, 40 hits and 30 blocked shots while averaging a career-high 23:00 of ice time. The Oilers had a first-round postseason exit, but McDavid has used the extended offseason to build optimism for the 2026-27 season, which will be the team's first year under head coach Mike Babcock. McDavid remains under contract with Edmonton for two more seasons, and the team will be especially motivated to contend for the Stanley Cup during that time in an attempt to retain the 29-year-old on a long-term basis.