McDavid (lower body) isn't expected to play Wednesday versus St. Louis, per Ryan Rishaug of TSN.
McDavid is still expected to be back before the end of the regular season, though. He has 26 goals and 90 points in 63 appearances this season. His next opportunity to return will be Friday versus San Jose.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Road trip return unlikely•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Could return during road trip•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Set to miss next three games•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Undergoing MRI•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Exits Thursday's contest•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Erupts for three points in win•