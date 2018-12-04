Oilers' Connor McDavid: Out with illness Monday

Contrary to earlier reports, McDavid (illness) won't suit up Monday in Dallas, reports Sean Shapiro of The Athletic.

This is a major blow to Monday's DFS players, as well as McDavid's season-long owners. He'll hope to return Wednesday in St. Louis, but this absence ends a streak of 222 straight games played for McDavid.

