Oilers' Connor McDavid: Out with illness Monday
Contrary to earlier reports, McDavid (illness) won't suit up Monday in Dallas, reports Sean Shapiro of The Athletic.
This is a major blow to Monday's DFS players, as well as McDavid's season-long owners. He'll hope to return Wednesday in St. Louis, but this absence ends a streak of 222 straight games played for McDavid.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Expected to play Monday•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Scores 100th NHL goal•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Three assists help bag home win•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Streak at seven games and 10 points•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Scores fifth goal in five games•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Bags OT winner•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...