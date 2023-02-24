McDavid scored two goals and added two assists in a 7-2 win over the Penguins on Thursday.

McDavid burns every team he plays against and in this case, he dominated stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. He has 12 points, including four goals, and he's put up points in 20 of his 21 games played in 2023. It's also the ninth time McDavid has put up at least four points this season, becoming the first player to do it since Mario Lemieux (16 games), Jaromir Jagr (nine) and Peter Forsberg (nine) in 1995-96. As his coach Jay Woodcroft described him, "...we're seeing someone at the top of their craft in the prime of their career."