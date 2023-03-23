McDavid scored twice on seven shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

McDavid opened the scoring at 5:47 of the first period with a power-play tally he banked in off goalie Connor Ingram. He then wrapped up the win 1:31 into overtime on a feed from Leon Draisaitl. With the two-goal game, McDavid became the fourth player in the post-lockout era to record a 60-goal season, joining Alex Ovechkin, Steven Stamkos and Auston Matthews. McDavid was the fastest of the four to do it, needing just 72 games. He has 138 points (62 on the power play), 314 shots on net, 78 hits and a plus-16 rating this season, including 14 points during his six-game multi-point streak.