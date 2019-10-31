Oilers' Connor McDavid: Pacing league in assists

McDavid registered a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

McDavid now has a league-leading 17 helpers this season, to go with six goals scored. He's on a four-game point streak, with a goal and five assists and a plus-5 rating in that span. McDavid and Leon Draisaitl (first in points league-wide) will continue to carry the overwhelming majority of the Oilers' offense.