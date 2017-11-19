McDavid scored a power-play goal and added two assists, including one shorthanded, in a 6-3 loss to the Stars on Saturday afternoon.

McDavid continues to pad his individual stats, but he those aren't enough to get the Oil into the win column. He has 28 points, including 12 goals, in 21 games, which puts him on pace for 110 points. That's great for fantasy, but McDavid needs to grow his game on the ice to deliver team success.