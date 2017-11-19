Oilers' Connor McDavid: Pads point totals again
McDavid scored a power-play goal and added two assists, including one shorthanded, in a 6-3 loss to the Stars on Saturday afternoon.
McDavid continues to pad his individual stats, but he those aren't enough to get the Oil into the win column. He has 28 points, including 12 goals, in 21 games, which puts him on pace for 110 points. That's great for fantasy, but McDavid needs to grow his game on the ice to deliver team success.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Collects three points against Vegas•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Pots goal Saturday•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Nets overtime winner Tuesday•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Collects three more helpers in win•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Picks up two assists in win•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Tallies helper Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...