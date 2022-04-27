McDavid had a goal and three assists in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Penguins. The goal and one assist came on the power play.

McDavid has long since taken the mantle of best player in the NHL from Sidney Crosby, but this head-to-head matchup on national TV showed just how wide the gap has become. Crosby failed to get on the scoresheet at all, while McDavid played a role in each of Edmonton's first four goals. McDavid's league-best point total climbed to 122, including 44 goals.