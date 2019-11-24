Oilers' Connor McDavid: Pair of goals in Saturday's win
McDavid scored twice on four shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.
He opened the scoring at 5:17 of the first period, and produced the final score with a power-play tally at 2:11 of the third. McDavid's pair of goals extends his point streak to 10 games, with 12 goals and 11 helpers in that span. The inhuman run is part of his 18-goal, 46-point effort through 25 games this season. The latter of his two goals also represented his 20th power-play point in 2019-20 -- he had 33 points with the man advantage last season but seems poised to easily establish a new personal best in that category.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Keeps streak alive with goal•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Another trio of points•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Three points not enough•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Explodes for six points•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Supplies 20th assist•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Hat trick on milestone night•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.