Oilers' Connor McDavid: Pair of goals in Saturday's win

McDavid scored twice on four shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

He opened the scoring at 5:17 of the first period, and produced the final score with a power-play tally at 2:11 of the third. McDavid's pair of goals extends his point streak to 10 games, with 12 goals and 11 helpers in that span. The inhuman run is part of his 18-goal, 46-point effort through 25 games this season. The latter of his two goals also represented his 20th power-play point in 2019-20 -- he had 33 points with the man advantage last season but seems poised to easily establish a new personal best in that category.